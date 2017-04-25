Garstang CC bowl over opponents

Palace Shield League

The job was done by the bowlers, who needed only 19.3 overs to dismiss their opponents for 35.

The scale of Freckleton’s collapse can be measured by their scorecard, in which eight of their batters failed to get off the mark.

Openers Edward Fiddler (6) and Richard Beesley (2), along with number three batter Henry Fiddler (10) were the only players to trouble the Garstang attack.

Extras top-scored for Freckleton with 17, made up of a dozen wides, four no-balls and a bye.

Ian Walling accounted for Edward Fiddler, caught by Matthew Crowther, but it was two other bowlers who did the damage.

Waris Khan Faradzai, who moved to the Riverside over the winter from Fulwood and Broughton, showed just why Garstang were so happy to have acquired his services.

He claimed a hat-trick in taking figures of 5-5 from only three overs.

Joining him among the wickets was Gareth Jennings, who picked up 4-3 in three-and-a-half overs.

In reply, the Garstang batters reached their tiny target inside seven overs and without losing a wicket along the way.

Michael Walling was undefeated on 24, while Allan Cook ended on nine not out as Garstang claimed victory and 12 points.

The first XI players are back in action on Saturday when they travel to Torrisholme, who lost by 40 runs against Chorley.

The match at Boundary Meadow begins at 1.30pm.