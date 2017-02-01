Garstang CC handed opening day home advantage

Garstang CC will begin their 2017 Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division campaign with a home game against Freckleton.

The club, who finished fourth in the table at the end of last season, welcome Freckleton to the Riverside on Saturday, April 22 (1.30pm).

Freckleton finished last season one place and 19 points beneath Garstang in the table.

It also means an early reunion with former team-mates for Garstang’s new arrival, Danny Gilbert, who recently moved to the Riverside from Freckleton.

Torrisholme, who were third-bottom of the table last season, are their first away day destination seven days later.

Vernon Carus, who finished second behind Fulwood and Broughton last season, visit the Riverside on Saturday, May 20 (1.30pm).

Seven days later and Garstang make the trip to Fulwood and Broughton, bringing down the curtain on the second month of the season.

June begins with a derby day as Garstang host Longridge on Sunday, June 3.

In terms of the reverse fixtures, Garstang make the trip to Freckleton on Saturday, July 8.

Vernon Carus Sports and Social Club is their destination on Saturday, August 5, seven days before Fulwood and Broughton come to the Riverside.

Completing a trio of tricky games will be the reverse match against Longridge which sees Garstang head to Newsham on Saturday, April 19.

Their league season comes to an end on Saturday, September 16 at Croston.

Making the move up from division one for 2017 are last year’s champions, Eccleston, along with Rufford.

They ended the 2016 season in fourth place but gained promotion after finishing behind the second teams representing Longridge and Garstang.