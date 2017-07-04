Garstang CC’s firsts frustrated by Saturday’s showers

Have your say

Rain wrecked Garstang’s hopes of bouncing back in the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield at the weekend.

Having lost to Great Eccleston last time out, Garstang were frustrated by the showers in their run chase against Croston on Saturday.

It was Croston who won the toss and chose to bat first, a decision which looked like rebounding on them when Ian Walling captured two early wickets with the dismissals of Luke McQuade (0) and Ian Dickinson (4).

Stephen Langton and Sam Marsh steadied the ship before both fell victim to Garstang spinner Coen Oosthuysen.

Langton went for 24 and Marsh top-scored with 35 as Oosthuysen returned figures of 5-44 from 15 overs.

He also picked up the wickets of Croston skipper Lee Childs (12), Adam Sexton (13) and Jake Parson (1) in their innings of 131-9 at the end of their 45 overs.

Gareth Jennings also picked up a couple of wickets, claiming the scalps of Chris Speak (0) and Lewis Bland (4) as he ended with 2-29.

Ian Walling claimed 2-25 as Isaac Hayes’ undefeated 20 and Jonathan Driver’s 10 not out gave Croston something to defend.

In reply, Garstang’s innings only lasted seven overs but, in that time, they still managed to reach 40-2.

Opener Michael Walling (9) was the first to go, trapped LBW by Childs.

The same bowler then accounted for Garstang skipper Mark Walling (8) in the same way.

However, that was the final action of the day with no further play possible and Allan Cook left undefeated with 16 to his name.

Childs ended with figures of 2-12 from four overs when play was brought to a premature conclusion.

It meant Garstang claimed four points to Croston’s three, seeing them third in the table.