Garstang’s double dream will be put to the test

Garstang skipper Mark Walling sees his players continue their hopes of a league and cup double this weekend.

On Saturday, Walling’s players continue to try and close the gap on the top two in the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield top flight when they host Torrisholme.

Twenty-four hours later and their defence of the Meyler Cup continues when they face Thornton Cleveleys at the semi-final stage.

The winners will play either Vernon Carus or Croston in the final on Sunday, August 20.

First of all, however, is Saturday’s league game where Garstang will be looking to complete the double over Torrisholme this season.

The second game of the season, back on April 29, saw Walling’s players record a four-wicket win after dismissing Torrisholme for 130 and replying with 134-4.

Everyone in the Garstang camp knows that victory is vital, given they sit third in the table and 10 poiints behind leaders Fulwood and Broughton.

With Torrisholme sitting eighth in the table and a game at seventh-placed Penwortham a week later, Walling wants his players to capitalise on those upcoming matches.

He said: “I think we have a few games coming up that we should be winning.

“We have to try and keep getting maximum points from as many games as we can to try and close the gap on the leaders.”

Sunday then sees Garstang meet Thornton Cleveleys for the first time this season.

The two sides should have played a month ago, only for rain to see their league game abandoned.

Garstang will be favourites to defeat third-bottom Thornton, having defeated South Shore and Longridge to reach the final four.

Thornton, for their part, have previously beaten Fylde and Torrisholme on their way to the semi-finals.