Garstang skipper stumped by weekend defeat

Garstang skipper Mark Walling blamed all-round deficiencies after watching his side’s perfect start to the season come to an end last weekend.

Having won their opening five games of the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division season, Garstang had hoped for six of the best at Fulwood and Broughton.

They seemed set to post a decent target after reaching 81-1 at Highfield.

However, they lost three wickets for one run, triggering a collapse which saw them lose nine wickets for 49 runs in being dismissed for 130.

Then, having reduced Fulwood and Broughton to 12-2 in reply, a third-wicket stand of 104 between Mark Smith (48) and Matthew Smith (61 not out) set up the home side’s seven-wicket win.

“It wasn’t the greatest performance after getting off to a good start and then having a collapse which meant we didn’t get enough runs,” Walling admitted.

“We saw off their opening bowlers but then their first and second change bowlers came on and bowled a lot tighter.

“We lost some quick wickets and the new batters found it a lot harder to get going.

“Then, when we bowled, we bowled on both sides of the wicket and it’s hard enough to defend small totals at Fulwood as it is without doing that.”

This weekend, however, sees Garstang with the perfect incentive to bounce back.

Saturday sees them host table-topping Longridge who are the only unbeaten side in the division.

Then, 24 hours later, their Meyler Cup defence begins against South Shore.

Walling said: “It’s always a big game against Longridge and it’s bound to be a good game. We’re at home and, hopefully, that will come into play and favour us.

“South Shore are in the same league as our seconds; we should win that and hopefully be back on track with two wins.”