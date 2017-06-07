Garstang skipper warns players to keep grounded

Garstang captain Mark Walling wants his players to learn the mistakes of previous years when they visit Thornton Cleveleys on Saturday.

Walling’s players dethroned Longridge at the top of the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division thanks to an eight-run victory at the Riverside.

Having then beaten South Shore in the Meyler Cup 24 hours later, spirits will be high as they head to a Thornton Cleveleys side in mid-table with three wins and three defeats from seven games.

However, Saturday’s hosts enjoyed Meyler Cup victory against Fylde and a 169-run league defeat of Great Eccleston last time out.

“They had a really good result last time out,” Walling acknowledged.

“There are no easy games in this division so, as I said before the Longridge game, it will be all hands to the pump.

“I don’t want to say we’re coming up against lesser teams now but they are teams we should be picking up 12 points against.

“We have to be ruthless and not be complacent which I think we have been in recent years when we’ve had good results in difficult games and then failed to back them up.”

Last Saturday’s win against Longridge saw a good all-round batting display in which Michael Walling top-scored with 51, backed up by the skipper (47) and Allan Cook (33).

Longridge only lost five wickets in reply but Garstang’s bowlers held their nerve with Coen Oosthuysen’s 15 overs yielding 2-48 and Ian Walling’s double-wicket maiden.

“Quite a few teams have struggled with Coen because he’s so tall and awkward to face,” Walling said.

“Ian’s over was the game changer because they required 40 from four overs with two set batsmen at the crease.

“Playing towards the river, if they had one big over then they would have been favourites but Ian’s over made the difference.”