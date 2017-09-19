Match report: Croston 63ao, Garstang 69-2

Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division

Mark Walling’s men ended the season 12 points clear of their nearest challengers, Fulwood and Broughton, after wrapping up their 17th victory from 22 outings in 2017.

It was the bowlers who did the damage on Saturday, primarily Danny Gilbert and Coen Oosthuysen who captured all 10 wickets between them.

After winning the toss and asking their hosts to bat first, Garstang had early success with Gilbert bowling Luke McQuade (0).

That was the first of six consecutive wickets for the bowler as Croston were reduced to 40-6.

McQuade’s dismissal made the score 5-1, which quickly became 20-4 as Gilbert accounted for Ian Dickinson (0), Sam Marsh (4) and Jake Parsons (4).

The next wicket fell 15 runs later as Gilbert bowled Adam Sexton without scoring before opener Stephen Langton was bowled for 27 to leave Croston 40-6.

Any hopes of a perfect day for Gilbert ended when Ooosthuysen took the seventh wicket with the score on 57, bowling Jack Marsh (12).

Tom Caunce was dismissed next ball before Gilbert picked up his seventh wicket by bowling Jonathan Driver with Croston’s innings in complete tatters at 58-9.

Oosthuysen had the final word, having Keith Marsh (0) stumped by Matthew Crowther to leave Croston 63 all out and Suhel Gathya unbeaten on five.

In reply, Garstang lost Allan Cook without scoring, bowled by Jack Marsh with their score on 21.

Fellow opener Michael Walling followed 13 runs later, caught by Gathya off the bowling of Driver for 26.

However, skipper Mark Walling struck a brace of boundaries and two sixes in an undefeated 29 with Michael Wellings on six as Garstang secured victory on 69-2.

The firsts were the club’s only side in action at the weekend with no results in the seconds’ meeting with Hoghton or the thirds’ trip to Grimsargh.