Match report: Garstang 130ao, Fulwood and Broughton 131-3

Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division

A costly batting collapse which saw them lose nine wickets for 49 runs ultimately did the damage to Mark Walling’s side at Highfield.

The home side won the toss, chose to field and gained an early reward when Allan Cook (11) was bowled by Chris Brookes with the score on 22.

That saw Mark Walling join Michael Walling in the middle and the two of them looked to be setting a platform for a decent score when they reached 81-1.

However, that was as good as it got for the Garstang batters as it heralded the start of their slump.

Three batsmen fell for the addition of only one run as back-up bowlers Matthew Smith and Richard Turner began to do the damage.

Michael Walling was out for an innings-high score of 54 with Mark Walling dismissed for 26, both off the bowling of Matthew Smith.

The same bowler accounted for Tom Wells without scoring, caught and bowled, on his way to figures of 5-29 from nine overs.

Turner saw off Mark Winstanley (0), Matthew Crowther (3) and Gareth Jennings (11) to end with 3-18.

He also played a large part in the final wicket by running out Waris Khan Ahmadzai, again without scoring, leaving Coen Oosthuysen not out on 13 and Garstang all out in 31 overs.

Needing early wickets for any chance of an unlikely victory, Garstang reduced their hosts to 12-2 as Ian Walling dismissed Rob Dingle (5) and Danny Gilbert accounted for Amin Patel (0).

Unfortunately for Garstang, their bowling became wayward and allowed Mark Smith and Matthew Smith to stage a recovery which effectively won the game for Fulwood and Broughton.

The two men added 104 for the third wicket before Mark Smith was caught by Mark Walling off Oosthuysen for 48.

Matthew Smith continued on his way, however, reaching 61 not out when Fulwood and Broughton reached their target in the 30th over and with seven wickets in hand.

Turner was undefeated on nine, leaving Garstang to rue their earlier batting.