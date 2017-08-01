Match report: Garstang 172-7, Eccleston 112ao

Have your say

Moore and SmalleyPalace Shield Premier Division

After being put into bat at Doctors Lane by their hosts, Garstang shared around the runs during their 45 overs.

Having lost opener Michael Walling (10), Allan Cook and skipper Mark Walling both made 29 before both were dismissed.

Michael Wellings (7) was another cheap dismissal but Coen Oosthuysen (30) and Mark Winstanley (20) helped take the title chasers to a decent enough score.

Josh Cunliffe led the way for the Eccleston attack with figures of 3-29 from 15 overs, while Iain Bradley took 2-29.

However, the Eccleston run chase did not go to plan with a number of batters out for single-figure scores.

Opener Tom Potter (8) was caught by Oosthuysen off the bowling of Michael Walling.

Fellow opener Sam Bromley (21) and Michael Robert Atkinson (18) steadied matters but, once they both fell victim to Danny Gilbert, the majority of the batting slipped away.

Having taken a second catch in dismissing Atkinson, Oosthuysen claimed a third as Michael Walling accounted for Nasaar Afsar (2).

Peter McCauley and Josh Pope were both sent back without scoring and Gilbert accounted for Josh Cunliffe (4).

Jamie Maitland held up Garstang with a top score of 25 before falling victim to Gareth Jennings.

Oosthuysen wrapped up the innings by dismissing Bradley (8) and Harvey McNulty (0) to claim 2-28.

Michael Walling took 3-22 while Gilbert ended with 4-32.