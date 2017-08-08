Match report: Garstang 190ao, Vernon Carus 109ao

Have your say

Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division

After being put into bat at Vernon Carus, they didn’t enjoy the best of starts with Allan Cook (1) an early wicket to fall.

However, that brought together Michael and Mark Walling, who put together the partnership of the match with a stand of 100.

Michael Walling top-scored with 61, while Mark added 36 before he was second out with the score on 113.

That triggered a collapse which saw a further eight wickets fall for the addition of only 77 runs.

Their eventual score was given more than a helping hand by Ian Walling, who hit four boundaries and three sixes in a 22-ball knock of 40.

Matthew Timms and Paul Hayton were the main wicket takers, claiming 4-81 and 4-27 respectively.

In reply, Ian Walling followed up his batting exploits with four wickets of his own, taking 4-22.

He was given excellent support by Gareth Jennings, who claimed 4-15 as Vernons were shot out halfway through the 32nd over despite James McDonagh’s 46.

However, the seconds lost the reverse game by two wickets after they batted first and were all out for 145.

Yuvraj Singh Chhbara struck 39 and Alasdair Egerton 23 as Vernons saw Hadley Geirneart claim 5-60.

In reply, Vernons reached their target with eight wickets down thanks to an undefeated 62 from Paul Chapman Jnr.

Waris Khan Ahmadzai led from the front for Garstang with 5-56 but Vernons reached their target with three deliveries remaining.

The thirds were also beaten as they went down by 97 runs when they met Mawdesley.

Mawdesley batted first and compiled 181-8 with five batsmen making it into the 20s.

It was still too tough a target for Garstang to reach as they were skittled for 84 in reply with only Steven Booker (11) and Amanulla Rahman (10) in double figures.