Match report: Garstang CC 138ao, Vernon Carus 129/9

Palace Shield League

A low-scoring game at the Riverside saw Vernon Carus win the toss and put Garstang into bat.

They had an early success when Ben Llewellin trapped Michael Walling LBW for a single.

The same bowler also accounted for Allan Cook, caught by Matthew Tate after scoring 13.

However, that brought together Mark Walling and Michael Wellings who were Garstang’s top scorers.

The former struck 34 before he was run out by Joe Allen, while Wellings top-scored with 44 before becoming one of four victims for Adam Parker.

Matthew Crowther was the only other Garstang batter into double figures as he was run out for 11.

Tom Wells, Gareth Jennings and Waris Khan Ahmadzai were all out without scoring, Danny Gilbert managed a couple of runs, while Ian Walling was dismissed for seven and Coen Oosthuysen was seven not out as Garstang were all out in the 34th over.

Parker returned figures of 4-19 and Llewellin 3-34 for Vernon Carus, whose reply began with them losing Parker (5) and Wes Royle (0), both to Gilbert.

The same bowler also dismissed Andrew Tate for 28, while Oosthuysen had David Fisher caught by Crowther for 12.

Vernon’s main resistance came from James McDonagh, who was the only batsman to make a half-century before he was run out for 50.

Michael Walling accounted for Christian Ash (8), Matthew Timms (4) and Llewellin (6), while Kevin Dixon was run out without scoring.

Joe Allon was two not out and Paul Hayton failed to get off the mark as Vernon ended their 36 overs 10 runs short of victory.

Gilbert ended the day with figures of 3-41, while Michael Walling took 3-28.