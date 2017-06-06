Match report: South Shore 89ao, Garstang 92-3

Meyler Cup Round One

After losing the toss and seeing their hosts bat first, Garstang enjoyed a good start when Ian Walling had Daniel Jardine caught by Michael Walling without scoring.

Max Cowell-Makin (21) and Nathan Bolus (20) staged a recovery, taking South Shore to 39-1 before a collapse saw the home side lose their last nine wickets for only 50 runs.

That started with Cowell-Makin’s departure, caught by Mark Walling off the bowling of Danny Gilbert.

Luke Jardine (5) quickly followed, becoming the first of two wickets for Coen Oosthuysen.

Bolus was the next man to go, Mark Walling taking his third catch with Gareth Jennings the bowler in question.

Their score of 48-4 quickly became 56-7 as Amjad Mehmood (2) became Oosthuysen’s second victim, Matt Cowburn (0) was run out and Jennings bowled Simran Singh (2).

It was Jennings who wrapped up the remainder of the South Shore innings, trapping Ryan Adderley (16) LBW, having Neil Ashford (2) caught by Michael Walling and bowling Jacob Richardson (0) to end the innings in the 29th over.

Jennings eventually ended with figures of 5-24, Oosthuysen took 2-9, Gilbert 1-25 and Ian Walling 1-18.

In reply, Garstang lost Michael Walling (2), LBW to Mehmood but a stand of 55 between Allan Cook and Mark Walling steadied the ship.

The latter struck 46 from 37 deliveries before he was bowled by Ashford, quickly followed by Michael Wellings (0) who fell victim to Hassan Pazeer.

Having been reduced to 69-3, Cook’s undefeated 25 and Oosthuysen’s six not out saw Garstang to victory on 92-3.

They now meet Croston CC in the next round on Sunday, June 25 after they got the better of New Longton by three wickets.