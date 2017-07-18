Match report: Thornton Cleveleys 96ao, Garstang CC 97-5

Have your say

Meyler Cup Semi-Final

The defending champions, Garstang enjoyed a five-wicket win against Thornton after dismissing them for 96 when batting first at the Riverside.

Sam Bradshaw was the only Thornton batter into double figures as he made 27, with ‘extras’ accounting for 25.

The tone was set with all of the Thornton top six departing cheaply.

Openers Richard Jenkinson and Jon Eade both departed for nine off the bowling of Coon Oosthuysen and Ian Walling respectively.

Joe Thomson (6) fell victim to Danny Gilbert, who also picked up the wickets of Joshua Sackfield (1) and Jordan Beech (1), while Oosthuysen saw off Daniel Howard (1).

Bradshaw fought a lone battle against the Garstang attack before he was stumped by Matthew Crowther off Michael Walling.

The same bowler also got the better of Cameron Chisholm (5) and ran out Oliver Vincent (7).

Gareth Jennings then wrapped up the Thornton innings when he bowled Josh Winter (5) halfway through the 37th over.

Gilbert led the way for Garstang with 3-17 from eight overs, while Oosthuysen took 2-18 and Michael Walling 2-14.

In reply, Garstang quickly lost Michael Walling without scoring as he was bowled by Beech.

Mark Walling joined Allan Cook at the crease as the two batters consolidated.

Mark Walling made 19 before he was bowled by Howard with Michael Wellings (18) then dismissed by Greg Tirrell.

Oosthuysen and Crowther both departed for a single but Cook carried his bat with an undefeated 38 in helping Garstang to reach 97-5.

That set up a final against Vernons, taking place on Sunday, August 20 following their 59-run victory against Croston.