Award recognises Kelly’s contribution

Garstang Table Tennis Club’s Kelly Southward has picked up an award recognising her contribution to the club over the last four years.

She was presented with the Club Volunteer Of The Year Award at a North West Regional Training Day which was held at Garstang Community Academy the weekend before last.

The award was presented by Martin Ireland from Table Tennis England in front of the 32 players who attended the training day.

As well as coaching at the club over the last four years, Kelly has assisted with coaching in local primary schools, helped with putting up equipment at the sports hall, assisted with fundraising and helped with the annual presentation evening.

Over the past 12 months Kelly has given up her time voluntarily, spending two evenings per week at the club, as well as undertaking a coaching qualification and recently attending the 2017 School Games at Loughborough University as England North West Girls Captain.