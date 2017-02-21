Garstang Ladies are punished by Pendle

An imperious performance from Pendle saw them win 8-1 against a Garstang side missing threee senior players, two carrying injuries and illness and one substitute from the second XI.

Nevertheless Garstang started well, and after some good defence by Donna Richardson, mounted their first attack on the Pendle ‘D’.

Pendle came back hard and took a seventh minute lead with a penalty corner fired just inside the post.

Alanis Parkinson made a good foot save, while at the other end the Pendle keeper also did well with some good groundwork.

On 15 minutes, Pendle scored their second goal when a forward received the ball in front of Parkinson and just beat her to the turn.

Five minutes later and another Pendle penalty corner saw a well placed shot go just inside the post to make it 3-0.

Two minutes later, another penalty corner brought another goal and a 4-0 lead even though Garstang thought the ball had been taken from outside the ‘D’.

Garstang’s passing improved and they threatened the Pendle goal on a number of occasions.

However, Pendle attacked hard as Parkinson made a good diving stick save – but the ball trickled past her to make it 5-0 at half-time.

Garstang started the second half well with a strong attack by Fran Summers that led to a one-on-one with the Pendle keeper.

After 12 minutes Pendle won another penalty corner and an illegal raised shot was well stopped by Parkinson with her face grid.

Garstang attacked Pendle hard, putting them under pressure that came near to registering a goal on three or four occasions.

A quick free hit with the Garstang defence out of place resulted in a simple goal and a 6-0 lead for Pendle, who also hit the post with a penalty corner.

Fran Summers again came near to scoring past Pendle’s grounded keeper, whose foot kept out a Di Roe shot.

They pulled one goal back when a penalty corner saw Jude Chapman push the ball home from Horne’s pass.

However, Pendle scored on the break to make it 7-1 and, moments later, a superb goal completed the scoring.