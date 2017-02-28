Garstang swimmers make a splash

Six swimmers from Garstang Amateur Swimming Club achieved a total of 13 qualifying times to race against the best swimmers in the county when the Lancashire County Championships were held over two weekends in Manchester.

The swimmers clocked up an impressive 10 personal best times between them, led by 10-year-old Matthew Charlesworth with four in the 50m freestyle, 50m breaststroke, 100m breaststroke and 200m breaststroke.

Lucy Metcalf set new bests in the 50m backstroke and 50m butterfly disciplines, Ernie Collinson in the 50m freestyle, Natalie Charlesworth in the 100m freestyle, Jessica Critchley in the 50m freestyle and Jack Charmak in the 50m freestyle.

Matthew Charlesworth had a particularly impressive outing, making the final in the 50m, 100m and 200m breaststrokes.

He was fifth in the 50m event but brought home two bronze medals in the 100m and 200m breaststroke competitions.