Gators rack up the medals

Eight swimmers from Garstang Gators Amateur Swimming Club made a splash when they competed in Preston Swimming Club’s Christmas Countdown Gala at Darwen Leisure Centre.

The team put in a great performance, clocking up 16 personal bests between them.

Jack Charmak led the way with four PBs, Matthew Charlesworth had a hat-trick, there were two each for Erin McNeil, Natalie Charlesworth and Jack Holmes, as well as one apiece for Ruby Charmak, Jessica Critchley and Caitlin McNeil.

As well as setting best times, the team also brought back four medals as well.

Matthew Charlesworth won golds in the 50m and 200m breaststroke, while Natalie Charlesworth claimed a barce of bronzes in the 50m freestyle and 50m breaststroke.