Hockey ladies’ five-star victory

Garstang Ladies Hockey Club’s first XI were 5-1 winners when they hosted Leyland and Chorley on a miserable, damp day.

Garstang started well with Josie Rice coming close to scoring on five minutes as her reverse stick shot just sliding past the post.

Six minutes later Garstang won a penalty corner which saw Di Roe raise the ball over the keeper, only for it to run along the edge of the horizontal bar and not go in.

Leyland and Chorley won a corner on the quarter-hour but their clumsy, raised first-time shot was disallowed.

Garstang took the lead on 20 minutes when Rebecca Worthington’s pass found Fran Summers.

Her shot struck the keeper’s pads but a spin and raised reverse flick sailed home.

A minute later and Worthington was found by Hannah Crawshay with a raised shot going past the keeper for goal number two.

Worthington then scored her second, intercepting a clearance and beating the keeper in a one-on-one situation.

The last five minutes of the first half saw Garstang decided to relax and drop their pace, allowing Leyland and Chorley to pull a goal back when a penalty corner led to a scramble in front of goal.

Leading 3-1 at half-time – and having had a good telling-off from coach David Gee at half-time – Garstang came out better at the start of the second half.

They made it 4-1 after 12 minutes of the second half as Worthington crossed for Summers to collect her second goal.

Di Roe was thwarted more than once before Garstang’s scoring was completed when Josie Rice placed her reverse stick edge shot inside the right post.

Garstang ended the game by winning a repeated penalty corner that came close to giving them another score.