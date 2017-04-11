Hockey players celebrate doing the double

Garstang Ladies Hockey Club’s junior sides celebrated after doing the double in the Caley Cup and Lishman Cup finals.

The Lishman Cup saw the thirds pitted against Leyland and Chorley’s seconds with Garstang making the more confident start.

They took the lead on 18 minutes when Mel Gee went across the top of the ‘D’ and her powerful shot was guided into the net by Rachel Cookson.

Leyland and Chorley came back in the second quarter and a more even game ensued before half-time.

The second half started with Garstang back on form with Gee smashing home number two after 90 seconds.

On nine minutes, the same player then stole the ball at the top of the ‘D’ and scored for a three-goal lead.

Fifteen minutes later and a penalty corner saw a good shot from Rachel Cookson half-stopped by a defender before dribbling slowly over the line to make it 4-0.

Leyland and Chorley tried to gain a consolation goal but Garstang held firm.

The seconds came up against Lancaster and Morecambe in a game where the first half ended goalless.

Holly Hunter had an early effort goal, while at the other end, Garstang’s defence was on top form.

Steph Roe was just off target after the break but Garstang took the lead when Megan Coar found the net.

Lancaster and Morecambe won penalty corners which were to no avail as Garstang held out for victory.