Jasmine overcomes hurdles for School success

Garstang Community Academy’s Jasmine Jolly finished top of the class when she competed in a nationwide event.

She won gold in the girls’ 300m hurdles at the School Games National Finals at Loughborough University last weekend.

Jolly, who was part of the England North team, took the title in a time of 42.97s.

She said: “My performance went OK; I messed up a couple of hurdles, but it’s the end of the season and I took gold, so I’m good.”

The School Games are an integrated multi-sport event for the UK’s most talented school age athletes, with around 1,600 athletes competing across 12 sports, seven of which included disability disciplines.

Previous competitors include Paralympic champions Hannah Cockroft, Ellie Simmonds and Jonnie Peacock, Olympic champion Adam Peaty, and Great Britain sprinters Adam Gemili and Dina Asher-Smith.