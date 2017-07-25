Jasmine overcomes hurdles to claim Dublin title

Garstang Community Academy head girl Jasmine Jolly proved she was the best of British – and Irish – with victory at an event in Dublin.

She represented England in the 300m hurdles at the Schools International Athletic Board Championships (SIAB) on Saturday, July 15.

England, Wales, Scotland and Ireland had sent their 300m hurdles champion to compete for the coveted title of UK Champion of Champions.

Jasmine’s race strategy was to get out very fast, avoid hitting any of the hurdles and get to the finish line first.

She was able to execute her plan and beat her competitors, winning the race in a time of 44.66s.

Jasmine made it a double by helping the England relay team to victory.

She said: “I was very fortunate to represent my country and GCA in such a major competition and wanted to bring home a medal of any colour.

“To get two gold medals is beyond my dreams.”

As a result of her success, Jasmine has been selected to compete at the Sainsbury School Games in September.

She had qualified for the Dublin event thanks to victory in the 87th ESAA Track & Field Championships at the Alexander Stadium, Birmingham, the week before.

There, she qualified for the Under-17s’ final after finishing second in her heat.

Lining up against some of the best athletes in the country in the final, Jasmine blasted out of the blocks quickly to the first hurdle.

Having reached top speed, she then used good hurdling technique, power and speed endurance to win the race in a time of 42.55s, beating her previous personal best time of 43.42s in the process.

Jasmine admitted: “I was very determined and trained hard to run faster in the final and produce my season best to eclipse my previous personal best to win the race.”