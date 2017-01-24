Jasmine overcomes the hurdles in her path

Garstang Community Academy student Jasmine Jolly was top of the class when she competed in the Northern Athletics Indoor Championships.

Held at Sheffield’s English Institute of Sport earlier this month, the championships saw Jasmine competing in the Under-17 girls’ 60m hurdles.

She won her heat in 9.08s with a good run over the hurdles, making sure she qualified for the final.

In the final Jasmine got a brilliant start and attacked the first hurdles.

She sprinted over five hurdles cleanly and stopped the clock in a time of 8.90s.

She was the only athlete in the final to ran a sub-nine second time and led the race from start to finish.

Jasmine won the same event in 2016 in the Under- 15 girls’ category.