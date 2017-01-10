Ladies hit their opponents for six

Garstang Ladies Hockey Club’s first team ran out 6-0 winners when they hosted Clitheroe and Blackburn at UCLan.

Garstang made a bright start and their pace and passing skills were self-evident.

After only six minutes Garstang won a penalty corner which saw Lyndsey Hayes find Alice Matthews, who fired across the keeper much to the delight of the Garstang fans.

Garstang piled on the pressure as Hayes made a great through pass to Di Roe.

She took the ball to the back of the ‘D’ and made a neat cross to Kiery Horne on the far post for a simple tap in, making it 2-0 and causing much rejoicing in the Garstang camp.

Roe started to display her high speed runs from the right, showing the fourth team youngsters on the sidelines how to beat defenders.

Another penalty corner for Garstang saw Fran Summers’ high drag flick knocked forward by the Clitheroe keeper.

Jen Moss made some good breaks to the top of the ‘D’ but her crosses would not go to stick before Clitheroe showed their mettle by coming back hard at Garstang.

Garstang were playing some great, quick, passing and flowing hockey but Clitheroe’s powerful forwards looked dangerous on the break and their left defence was strong.

On 20 minutes, Clitheroe won a penalty corner and a good shot was neatly kicked away by Garstang keeper Alanis Parkinson.

Garstang inevitably slowed their pace and the last 10 minutes of the half were evenly balanced with both the defences clearing well.

Skipper Donna Richardson was her usual dominant self at the top of the Garstang ‘D’, aided and abetted by Lindsay Thornhill.

Richardson made a vital clearance to the side of Parkinson’s pads to avert the most dangerous Clitheroe attack on goal as the half petered out.

Clitheroe started the second half better than Garstang and won a penalty corner after only two minutes.

Parkinson made a stylish save, clearing to the side, and the danger was gone before Garstang gradually worked up some steam.

After six minutes, Gemma Trickett’s surprise high flick from near the top of the ‘D’ made it 3-0.

Garstang started to enjoy themselves with some well co-ordinated team attacks but everyone wanted to score with a high flick and the Clitheroe keeper was righteously determined to avoid getting caught out again.

There were two near misses for Garstang, while Josie Rice came close to another goal with a spectacular, full length, diving deflection.

Garstang started to catch a tiring Clitheroe on the break and two one-on-ones were well defended by the Clitheroe keeper.

On 12 minutes, some excellent passing took the ball to Horne, who slotted the ball home neatly to make it 4-0.

Eight minutes later, the Clitheroe keeper made a good save from Horne’s high flick, while Rebecca Worthington made several chances.

Jude Chapman also broke into the ‘D’ but saw her strong, lifted shot hit the keeper before Horne swept in to drill the ball home from close range to complete her hat-trick and make the score 5-0.

Worthington’s strong break into the ‘D’ for a one-on-one with the keeper saw her tripped from behind but only a penalty corner awarded.

Clitheroe cleared the ball well and, adding insult to injury, Richardson was shoulder charged by a powerful, tall Clitheroe forward on her way ‘D’ and was awarded a free hit.

With three minutes to go a good Garstang break with multiple passes ended with another spectacular dive from Rice across the penalty spot and Horne neatly steering the ball home for her fourth goal to complete the scoring.