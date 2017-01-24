Ladies keep Lancaster at arm’s length

Garstang Ladies Hockey Club’s fourth team picked up their first point and clean sheet of the season with a 0-0 draw against Lancaster.

Lancaster had no answer to the constant swarm of attacking; every time they tried to get out, the ball was intercepted or driven back into the Lancaster half.

Garstang drove, dribbled or passed their way into Lancaster’s ‘D’, only to be thwarted by a diving goalkeeper.

The second half seemed a carbon copy of the first as everything Garstang threw at Lancaster was met by a diving keeper.

On the odd breakaway, the defenders dealt competently with anything they had to do and just sent the team back on the attack.

It proved not to be but, if offered a point before the game against the team sitting third in the league, many may have bitten the proverbial hand off.