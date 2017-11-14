Match report: Ormskirk 10 Garstang RUFC 10

South Lancs and Cheshire Division Three North

Ormskirk were clearly up for the game as a couple of recent defeats had left them scrapping for a place in the vital top four slots.

They started really strongly with some decent carries and robust defence.

Several Garstang penalties were quickly tapped by the home side and they built some real momentum.

However, handling errors and solid defence meant they were unable to get the reward their enterprising start perhaps warranted.

Garstang steadily worked their way into the game but they were similarly wasteful with handling errors letting them down.

Just before the half-hour mark Ormskirk made the breakthrough.

Adam Riley gathered the ball in a tight spot on the halfway line and he did brilliantly to twist and turn his way infield and avoid the touchline.

However, as he came inside, he took a nasty knock to the ankle and the ball broke free.

Ormskirk came up with the ultimate sucker punch as they broke through and got the ball wide to score the opening try in the corner.

Garstang came back at the home side and, on the stroke of half-time, they were awarded a penalty under the posts.

Rather than take the easy three points they elected to go for the quick tap, but rather than score they came up with an error and the points were wasted, which proved crucial in the final analysis.

Garstang then made the worst possible start to the second half as, firstly, the ball was dropped, and then from the resultant scrum Ormskirk scored a try in the corner to lead 10-0.

With both conversions missed Ormskirk were still in touching distance and midway through the half the gap was halved.

Joel Dugdale made a strong break and as he tried to recycle the ball the opposition defender didn’t release to prevent any opportunity of a quick recycle.

As a result of several similar infringements the referee sent the perpetrator to the sinbin.

From the penalty Garstang went through the phases before spreading the ball wide to Ian Makinson who, with plenty left to do, went round the last defender and dived over.

Trailing 10-5, Garstang’s tails were up at this point and they continued to apply the pressure which culminated in a string of penalties and another yellow card for the home side.

With just three minutes left to play the dam finally burst and Mark Rogerson went over in the corner to level the scores.

Kieran Davies had a difficult kick to win it but his attempt fell short as the game ended all square.

This was by no means Garstang’s best performance of the season but they can take great heart from their refusal to be beaten, so there was a certain degree of satisfaction at taking something from the game.