Match report: Orrell 26 Garstang RUFC 12

Lancashire (North) Division

The weather for the game was far from ideal with heavy rain meaning that the pitch was heavy and handling was difficult.

Garstang started the game well but they could not capitalise on their early possession and territory.

Orrell then showed them how it should be done as they crisply passed the ball down the backline to score with their first real attack of the afternoon after 10 minutes.

Soon after Garstang imploded and effectively gifted the game to the home side.

Firstly, a dropped high ball was spilled straight into the hands of the opposition and the recipient strolled in to score in the corner.

Almost straight after Garstang spilled the ball in midfield and Orrell again capitalised to score their third try for a 21-0 lead.

Garstang were shell-shocked but, to their credit, they knuckled down and worked their way back into the game.

Good breaks from Andy Tissingh, Andy Garnett and Gavin Barton got them on the front foot and deep into the Orrell half.

Garstang got a couple of penalties, and after Adam Nickson was held up just short, Barton gathered the ball and forced his way over. John Robinson added the extras.

Garstang were looking to finish the half strongly but a promising attack broke down as the ball went to ground.

Orrell reacted first and hacked the ball forward to score their fourth try and take full control of the game.

With the weather conditions and pitch deteriorating the second half became a much more attritional affair with defences being on top.

Garstang spent most of the half hammering at the home team’s line but solid defence and sloppy finishing meant that the scores weren’t forthcoming.

With time running out Garstang put in one massive final effort and skipper David Miller made two or three massive ball carries to get the team within yards of the line.

Eventually the ball was worked into midfield and Andy Garnett, running a superb line, was slipped in to score under the posts.

The first XV again has a break next week but the Blues are in action as they host Mossley Hill in the last 16 of the Intermediate Shield (2.15pm).