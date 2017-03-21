Premier promotion prize for seconds

Garstang Ladies Hockey Club’s seconds claimed promotion to the Premier League at the weekend thanks to a 4-1 victory against Fylde’s thirds.

Saturday’s match at UCLan was played to the accompaniment of a persistent, miserable, drizzle.

Garstang went on the attack from the outset with Grace McGarvey and Holly Hunter to the fore.

Early on there was a clearance off the Fylde line before their keeper managed to deflect the ball to safety moments later.

Garstang began to apply constant pressure as Georgie Hampson slid the ball past the post, the Fylde keeper made a good save from another attempt, Steph Roe hit the post and Rachel Roe’s effort was kept out.

The deadlock was eventually broken after a pinball session in front of goal ended with Hampson calmly plucking the ball out of the air to score.

Garstang’s pressure continued with a penalty corner which came to nothing before they went down a notch for a few minutes as Fylde enjoyed a period of pressure.

Kathryn Watson was the rock who prevented them from scoring as the other defenders attempted to clear too quickly before she made an impact at the other end.

Hunter’s break brought a repeated corner and, on the second, Watson hammered home from the top of the ‘D’ to double Garstang’s lead by half-time.

Garstang started the second half well with Hunter chasing a long ball down the wing before catching it in the corner and crossing for Summer Muirhead to make it 3-0.

Fylde worked their way back with Garstang captain Jemma Hampson making a good clearance, to remove the danger.

Hunter forced two quickfire saves from the Fylde keeper while Rachel Orton, in the Garstang goal, made a good clearing kick under some pressure.

Seventeen minutes into the half and it was 4-0 when Hunter made a good break on the wing, cut inside early and shot across the keeper, who was unsighted by one of her defenders.

The ball hit a defender’s foot and rolled into the net with the goal standing following a brief umpire consultation.

Hampson made another good clearance from a penalty corner on 28 minutes but, three minutes later, Fylde scored a scrambled consolation goal.

There was still time for Fylde’s keeper to make another good save from Hannah Crawshay and, despite winning promotion, the team also has the Caley Cup Final to look forward to on April 8.