Record holder Phils his boots at Garstang ride

Garstang Cycling Club’s annual Undulations Trophy Time Trial proved a memorable return to the event for Catterall rider Philip Jones.

The 26-year-old, a fitter for BAE Systems, set a blistering course record of 23:32 over the nine-mile course, starting and finishing at the Kenlis Arms, Barnacre, and shaving six minutes off his last ride in 2015.

He said: “This was a special event for me. I joined Garstang Cycling Club in 2013 as a way to lose weight and get fit.

“Since then I have lost over three-and-a-half stone and become heavily involved in the cycling scene.

“In June I went across to the Isle of Man and competed in the National Time Trial Championships, and rode against professional cyclists, some of whom are competing in this year’s Tour de France.

“So to come back and compete with the club where it all started was special.”

Chairman Phil Morgan added: “Although a very competitive and challenging event, our time trial is also really a bit of fun that all members have a chance of winning.

“The faster the rider, the greater the time handicap, so that our more leisurely C Group riders have a 12 minute time bonus advantage against our fast A riders.

“It is still an event that our top riders take seriously. Phil is a popular and deserving winner.

“We all remember him only a few years ago when he first joined our club, and the transformation has been truly awe inspiring.”