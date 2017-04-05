Semi-final woe for Garstang RUFC

Garstang were knocked out of the Lancashire Bowl on Saturday after losing a pulsating semi-final game against Didsbury Toc H at Didsbury Sports Ground by a scoreline of 32-22.

With a strong squad assembled Garstang travelled quietly confident that they could upset the form book and progress to the final.

However, their early plans were disrupted as two players got caught in traffic on route and the starting line-up had to be reshuffled at the last minute.

Didsbury capitalised on this with the opening try of the game but Garstang hit back with a well taken penalty from Charlie Clark (7-3).

Didsbury extended their lead with another try (12-3) but Garstang reduced the deficit with their opening try of the afternoon.

Stuart Dawson made the break and shifted the ball to John Robinson; he slipped but was able to get the ball away to Richard Orr who crashed over in the corner on his return from injury (12-8)

This should have been the signal for Garstang to kick on but too many errors gave Didsbury chances out wide and lethal finishing saw them take a massive 27-8 lead with 50 minutes played.

Garstang were down but not out and, just before the hour mark, Gavin Barton crashed over to reduce the deficit to 27-15.

Garstang were well and truly on the front foot now and Josh Knowles, who was having a massive impact, cut a superb line to scythe through the midfield and win the foot race to score a sensational try (27-22)

The momentum was all with Garstang now and they were camped in the Didsbury half.

However, with the line beckoning they were dealt a hammer blow.

The ball was spilled and Didsbury worked it across their backline to their skipper who raced in from halfway (32-22).

That was the final score of the afternoon which finally ended the game as a contest.

On Saturday the firsts are at home to Burnley (3pm).