Seventh for Shiels on rallycross debut

Catterall driver Georgia Shiels hopes to hit top gear after making the switch from stage rallying to rallycross.

The 21-year-old, who is an engineering student at Bolton University, has made the move with the assistance of Loco energy drink.

She competed in her first British Rallycross event recently, finishing in seventh.

“All of this has come around really quickly,” Georgia admitted. “To be talent-spotted by Loco is so exciting and this is the start of a really amazing partnership.

“Loco only launched last year so it’s great to grow with them and be on this journey to the top of the sport together”.

Rallycross is held on a closed mixed-surface race circuit but still has a nod to stage rallying as drivers spend much of their time on the gravel. It is an ever-increasingly popular form of motorsport.

Attracting thousands of spectators at each event and with plans for a rallycross circuit at Silverstone, the future for rallycross is bright.

Georgia said: “There is a clear career path in rallycross which makes my ultimate goal of becoming the first ever female world rallycross champion possible, not to be tokenistic of women, but to inspire more young girls into both motorsport and engineering.”