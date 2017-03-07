Swimmer Jack’s hard work reaps rewards

A Garstang Academy student is making a splash in the swimming pool after a medal-winning display at the Lancashire County Championships.

Fifteen-year-old Jack Howard competed in the competition, held across two weekends at the Manchester Aquatics Centre.

The Preston Swimming Club member, coached by Samir Ahmed, competed in the 15 year age group and claimed silver in the 100m and 200m breaststroke, as well as the 200m butterfly.

He backed up those results with bronze medals in the 100m butterfly and 400m individual medley.

For good measure, he also competed at Under-17 level where he claimed silver in the 200m breaststroke and bronze in the 100m breaststroke.

Mum Claire said: “He’s been hard at training to enable him to compete in the County Championships, so now it’s onwards to the next one.

“That will be an event in Sheffield at the end of March before he goes to a swimming camp in Majorca.

“After that will be the North West regionals and then, depending on how he does there, he’ll hopefully progress towards the national qualifying.”

Jack’s performances in Manchester moved him up the national rankings prior to the opening of the national qualifying window.

Living in Catterall, his training comprises up to eight sessions a week at the Manchester Aquatics Centre, West View in Preston and Stonyhurst College.

Three of those sessions take place between 5am and 7am, meaning a degree of co-operation between school and pupil.

“He usually does two-hour training sessions and gym sessions on top of that,” Claire said.

“Because of the level he’s at, the school give him time to get home and have some breakfast on the mornings he has training so he can get there before the end of registration and he’s ready for his first lesson.

“He wants to try and make the English or Great Britain nationals this year, so he’s getting ready for the opening of the qualification window shortly.

“He has to come in a top number of swimmers in the country; if you get a time within that category, then you get invited to the English nationals or Great Britain nationals.”