Table tennis players join the county elite

Three teams of Garstang Community Academy table tennis players emerged with honours as they took on the cream of the county.

They travelled to Blackburn for the Lancashire Schools Table Tennis Competition, which ended with one victory and two runners-up prizes.

Taking top spot was the Under-13 girls’ team of Katie Smith, Daisy Rafferty, Sophie Simmons and Sophie Little, who had to overcome Lancaster Girls Grammar School.

Jess Loxam defeated Daisy Rafferty 3-0 to give the Grammar girls a great start; this was cancelled out as Katie Smith defeated Erica Pollard, 3-0.

Next up came Sophie Simmons, who lost the first game to Rosalyn Pollard before winning 3-1, while Sophie Little lost 3-2 to Caitlyn Currie.

Smith then had to face Loxam and played superbly after losing the first game to clinch a 3-1 victory.

This was followed by another win as Rafferty beat Rosalyn Pollard 3-0.

Erica Pollard defeated Little 3-1, leaving the match score 4-3 to Garstang and knowing the final match would either mean victory or a draw and the prospect of a countback.

Simmons lost the first two games but turned the match around to clinch a 3-2 win, and an overall 5-3 win for the team.

They will now represent Lancashire in the next round of the competition at Blackburn on January 14-15.

The Under-16 boys team of Owen Bendall, Owen Pye, Robert Harry and Harry Grundy beat St Augustine’s 8-0 and Broughton 6-2 on their way to the final; that ended 4-4 but the team lost on a countback.

The Under 13 Boys team of Adam Holland, George Wherry, Tyler Wharton and Christian Bywater saw off St Bede’s seconds 5-3 and St Augustine’s 8-0 before meeting St Bede’s first team in the final.

However, the St Bede’s team were too strong and the team finished runners up after a 6-2 defeat.