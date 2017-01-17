Three and easy for ladies’ first team

Second-placed Garstang Ladies Hockey Club carried on from where they left off last week with a 3-0 victory against a South Lakes side second from bottom of the table.

Reb Worthington took an early shot from just inside the ‘D’, narrowly missing the right-hand side of the post before two quick goals followed in five minutes.

Josie Rice pushed a forward ball to Kiery Horne, who in turn played in Gemma Trickett for a first-time shot at the top of the ‘D’.

With the defender jumping out of the way, the South Lakes goalkeeper had plenty of time to clear the ball with no-one in the vicinity – but was rooted to the spot as the ball ran past the left-hand post.

Two minutes later the Reds won a short corner after Rice struck a similar ball in which hit a defender’s foot.

Fran Summers’ low shot hit the keeper’s pads, rebounding out to Lily Helme who pushed it back in.

Kiery Horne nicked the ball back to Reb Worthington in the centre between the top of the ‘D’ and the penalty spot.

There was no mistake this time, the forward making it 2-0 by calmly pushing the ball to the left of the keeper and past two defenders on the line.

The game calmed down after that frenetic start until Lily Helme worked hard to earn a short corner, which ended with Alice Matthews’ strike going just wide.

South Lakes had their chances in the first half and regularly ventured forwards but the Reds’ defence efficiently cleared the ball.

The visitors’ only real chance came when they were awarded two short corners, one of which ended with stand-in keeper Lisa Richardson using her foot to make a solid save.

The game went flat in the second half, ebbing and flowing with midfielders Jen Moss, Jude Chapman and Lyndsey Hayes working hard and giving defenders Donna Richardson, Lindsay Thornhill and Georgie Brumwell a relatively easy afternoon.

Worthington was unable to convert Di Roe’s cross from close range but the breakthrough came when the home side was awarded another short corner.

Worthington’s strike was on target but Horne got the slightest of touches in front of goal for her fifth in two games.

A nasty gash to the knee of a South Lakes player held up the half for some time, after which the only opportunity came in the last 10 minutes.

Trickett had a chance, and although the keeper forced out the ball, it fell to Worthington whose shot went just wide of the target.