Top marks for Academy pupils

Garstang Community Academy’s year seven rugby team had a successful day when they competed in a four-team tournament.

The youngsters faced teams representing Baines, St Aidens and Carrhill, coming away with three victories from three games.

First up was a match against Baines, which was an even game to begin with.

That was until Dan Johnson crossed for Garstang’s first try and they eventually pulled away to win 25-0.

The second match was against St Aidens with tries from Oscar Beresford and Josh Wills setting them up for a 15-0 victory.

Their final match brought a 35-0 success against Carrhill in a match highlighted by some good defending from Miel Buan.