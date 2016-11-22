Top marks for Academy title winners

Garstang Community Academy’s year 11 netball team finished top of the class when they won the Wyre and Fylde Netball League.

They came up against four other teams in the division and won every game.

They got the better of the teams representing Cardinal Allen (20-10), St Bedes (18-10), Hodgson (23-9) and AKS (19-13).

Coach Jenna Shepherd said: “In every single game, they have shown exactly how hard they have worked over the last three years to develop their netball skills and all working together as a team to get the ball down the court to the shooters. They have been a pleasure to teach and coach throughout their time at GCA. I am so proud to have taken the girls through their final year of netball.”

The Garstang netball team comprised the following players: Lucy Hewitt, Cerys Mawby, Grace Cross, Ellie Clegg, Emily Barnes, Lucy Davies, Eve Williams, Megan Kelsall and Rachel Booker.