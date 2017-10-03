Victory is child’s play for Garstang hockey youngsters

A very young Garstang Ladies Hockey Club third team, lacking several senior players, were 3-0 winners when they met Brookfields on Saturday.

Garstang were under heavy pressure at the start and it was a relief to the Garstang supporters that Megan Ditchfield, post-university, was back in goal for the first time in four years and back to her usual brilliant standard.

Gradually, the Garstang midfield fought back with Helen Mather and Jemima Towers to the fore.

Grace McGarvey led the attack at pace, going close to scoring along with new girl Harriet Price on 19 minutes.

Moments later, she went all the way from the 25 to the goal to score Garstang’s first.

A short time later, Lydia Williamson made a sweeping run down the wing and her cross found Lauren Smith who popped the ball home.

Five minutes later, Pippa Chapman nearly supplied Smith with her second and Libby Baxter, in place of McGarvey, made some great runs.

The second half started with poor, scrappy play from both sides and it was 10 minutes before Garstang won a repeated penalty corner, nearly working the ball round the keeper until a Garstang foot got in the way.

On 19 minutes, Brookfields were in the ascendancy and it took all of Ditchfield’s skill to prevent them from scoring.

Garstang broke away and thought they had scored from the top of the ‘D’, only for it to be correctly adjudged to have been struck from outside.

On 25 minutes Libby Baxter found Harriet Price, who powered a shot just inside the post for Garstang’s third.

Brookfields’ pressure won them a repeated penalty corner only for Jemima Towers to clear well as Garstang claimed victory.