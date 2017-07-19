One game at a time for Garstang CC skipper

Garstang skipper Mark Walling is focusing solely on Saturday’s home game against Penwortham despite reaching the Meyler Cup final.

Garstang set up a repeat of last year’s final when they defeated Thornton Cleveleys in Sunday’s semi-final, while Vernon Carus got the better of Croston.

Five weeks of cricket lie between the semi-final and the final, scheduled for August 20, which could be key in determining Garstang’s league season.

Saturday’s victory against Torrisholme keeps them third in the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division, 10 points behind leaders Fulwood and Broughton.

They aim to keep their winning run going this Saturdaywhen Penwortham are the visitors to the Riverside.

“We have to take each game as it comes,” Walling maintained.

“Fulwood have some hard games coming up so, hopefully, we can catch them before we play them in a few weeks’ time.

“We have a few big games coming up ourselves but we have to look at Penwortham first because that’s the next game.

“It was quite a close game when we beat them earlier in the season but, like most teams in the division, they have some dangerous players.

“We’ll hopefully get 12 points and I’d always back us to win at home but we can only do what we can do.”

What the skipper is looking for this weekend is a repeat of last Sunday’s bowling display.

An all-round effort from the Garstang attack skittled Thornton for 96, a score Walling’s players overhauled with five wickets in hand.

“That was one of the best bowling performances of the season,” he said.

“Everyone chipped in and it helps having five really strong bowlers because other teams can’t block one out and score at the other end.”