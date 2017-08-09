One game at a time for Garstang CC skipper

Garstang CC skipper Mark Walling is taking it one game at a time as they prepare for a potentially season-defining fortnight.

Victory over Vernon Carus last Saturday, coupled with results elsewhere, took Garstang to the top of the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division with six games remaining.

The first of those comes this Saturday at the Riverside where Walling’s men welcome second-placed Fulwood and Broughton.

Fast forward seven days and they then meet third-placed Longridge, 24 hours before the Meyler Cup final against Vernons.

“We can’t look too far ahead; if anything we can’t look past this Saturday,” Walling said.

“It’s an old cliche but we have to take the season one game at a time – but at least it’s in our hands.

“It’s going to be a good weekend with ourselves playing Fulwood and Longridge up against Vernons.

“It will be interesting to see where everyone is on Monday morning but we’re at home and we always back ourselves at home.

“Longridge losing to Penwortham last weekend was a but surprising but Penwortham have some good players as we found out when they nearly beat us earlier in the season.”

Victory over Vernons last time out was one for the Walling family to enjoy.

Mark and Michael put on a stand of 100 in Garstang’s 190, aided by Ian Walling’s late 40 before he took four wickets in dismissing Vernons for 109.

“Michael and myself must have batted pretty well but Ian’s innings swung the momentum in our direction,” the captain said.

“A score of around 150 or 160 was par but Ian got us to 190 which made us think they would have to bat well to win the game because we have a good bowling attack and we got early wickets.”