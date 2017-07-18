Shireshead fall short of beating title hopefuls

Have your say

Shireshead and Forton’s first team returned home to claim a winning draw against high-flying Westgate in a game reduced to 26 overs per team because of Saturday’s rain.

Westgate won the toss and put Shireshead in with Thomas Jacques and Joe Cunliffe finding it hard going against a twin spin attack.

Jacques finally fell for 29 as wickets fell regularly which kept the run rate down.

Danny Wilkinson injected some momentum with 35 from 37 balls as Shireshead and Forton compiled 114-6.

That seemed an achievable target as title-chasing Westgate started well, putting on 24 for the first wicket.

However, the Shireshead attack, using the conditions well, kept the batsmen at bay and saw their team through to an excellent winning draw as Westgate ended on 96-8.

On Sunday, Shireshead opted to bat at Clifton Park against a Bare team boasting a mix of experience and youth.

Mark Sutcliffe (41) and Geoff Hornby (57) put on an opening stand of 89 as the home side compiled 189-4 from 40 overs.

Jones (31) and Kendall (21) kicked off the Bare reply well but wickets fell throughout, leaving Alex Morrison to defend the final six balls.

Shirehead’s Jack Dodd and Alan Moulsdale both claimed four wickets as Bare ended on 134-9.