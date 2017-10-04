Walling: Garstang CC deserved to do the double

Garstang CC captain Mark Walling believed a league and cup double was due reward for his players’ efforts in 2017.

Having retained the Meyler Cup, Walling’s players then captured their first Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division title.

Seventeen wins and only two defeats from their 22 matches proved enough for Garstang to see off the challenge of Fulwood and Broughton.

“We were the best team by quite a bit in the end,” Walling said of his players who, along with Fulwood and Broughton, will move into the Northern League for 2018 with Kendal and Lancaster moving in the opposite direction.

“To go unbeaten in the second half of the season was a really good effort from our lads.

“A few people would have doubted us because, in seasons gone by, we have been near the top and then dropped points at crucial times.

“This season, though, we had the squad depth and the quality in our team to avoid doing that and I was really proud of the lads.”