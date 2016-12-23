6 delicious dishes to make from your Christmas leftovers

This week, experts from the Walled Garden restaurant at the Barton Grange hotel in Preston look at what to do with your Christmas leftovers.

Turkey Tagine is one of our firm favourites. You can use up turkey, carrots and parsnips in this deliciously warming dish.

Simply chop up an onion, leftover carrots, parsnips and garlic and fry with oil and a teaspoon of cinnamon and cumin.

Add half a pint of chicken stock with a large tin of tomatoes and chickpeas and dried apricots.

Cook for 30 minutes then add in 300g leftover turkey and cook for another five minutes.

Serve with cous cous and natural yoghurt. Delicious.

Another healthy favourite are turkey and spring onion wraps. Just cut up leftover turkey and mix with spring onions and serve on tortilla wraps.

A perfect antidote to Christmas indulgence!

Turkey salad with a twist is a great dish for those post Christmas buffets. Mix leftover turkey with a diced aubergine, a handful of mint, 250g of cherry tomatoes, a handful of rocket and a small tub of pomegranate seeds.

Pour over a little olive oil. Mix together with a tablespoon of harrisa and serve with warm bread.

Use up all the leftover ham by combining it with pasta, crème fraiche and lots of black pepper. Simple. Perfect for a TV dinner in front of your favourite film.

Want to carry on the indulgence and get through your leftover Christmas pudding? Well we’ve got the dessert for you. Our very own ‘Leftover Lancashire Christmas pudding treats.’

Gather 125g finest dark chocolate finely chopped, 350g leftover cooked Christmas pudding and two tablespoons golden syrup.

Melt the chocolate in a bowl and put to one side. Crumble the Christmas pudding in a separate bowl add a generous shot of sherry or brandy, pour in the syrup and stir. Pour in the melted chocolate and carry on stirring.

Then pinch out small lumps and roll into balls. Place on to a baking sheet with baking parchment paper, then pop that into the fridge to chill.

You can leave them like this or you can decorate with chocolate. Melt the chocolate, let it cool for a couple of minutes and then pour over the top of each pudding ball. Perfect little truffle treats for a party…or secret indulgence!

We have made non-alcohol versions, too. Skewered on to lolly sticks and then covered in white chocolate and sprinkles – a fun festive lolly treat!

Create your own Christmas pudding ice cream by simply stirring in chopped up Christmas pudding (one cm cubes) into good quality vanilla ice cream. Refreeze until you need it. We love this served with a topping of homemade chocolate sauce, or for the adults, a chocolate-brandy sauce. A sure-fire winner!

Had a glut of satsumas this year? Transform them into a gorgeous Satsuma Upside Down Cake (a variation on the pineapple version) for New Year.

Pre-heat your oven to 180 degrees. Thinly slice four satsumas and boil the slices for four minutes. Remove from the pan, drain and place on a tray to cool.

Use an eight-inch spring form cake tin lined with greaseproof paper. Lay the satsuma slices across the bottom and drizzle with four tbsp of golden syrup.

Create a sponge to cover the satsuma slices by beating 200g of butter and 200g caster sugar together until pale and creamy. Add the zest of an orange. Take four eggs and crack into a bowl.

Beat these one at a time into the butter/sugar mixture, then fold in 200g self-raising flour and a pinch of baking powder. Gently fold in the juice of an orange.

Pour over the satsumas and bake for 35 to 40 minutes. Once cooked, leave to cool for 15 minutes then turn upside down on a plate and release from the cake tin.

Peel off the greaseproof paper to reveal the syrupy satsuma slices on top of your cake. Divine.

Serve with whipped cream – or just by itself.

So, there you have a few mouthwatering dishes to see you through the New Year holidays.

