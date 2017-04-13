Book review: Roam Alone: Inspiring Tales by Reluctant Solo Travellers

Travelling alone is quite a daunting prospect, but a path that many people have now chosen to follow.

This book contains 40 true tales of reluctant solo travellers who loved being on their own. From Vicki in the jungles of Ecuador to Suzy in a frozen Mongolian ger, this book is fun and also has lots of practical tips from the experts.

As contributor Hannah Stuart-Leach says "The only way I’ve found to combat anxiety is, as self-help gurus so carelessly advise, to feel the fear and do it anyway.''

With a foreward from former broadcaster Jan Leeming and stories from writers such as Wanderlust magazine editor Phoebe Smith and Bradt founder Hilary Bradt, its a must book and if you haven't yet tried solo travelling, you might just after reading it!

Roam Alone: Inspiring Tales by Reluctant Solo Travellers, £10.99, www.bradtguides.com

