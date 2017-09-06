Double WEDnesday treat for Corrie viewers as extra episode details are announced

ITV has today announced the transmission date for the extra weekly episode of Coronation Street - and it is a double WEDnesday treat for viewers.

The first extra episode will air on Wednesday September 20th at 8.30pm - meaning Corrie fans get double helpings of their favourite soap on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays every week.

And the first week of the new six episode double Wednesday transmission pattern will kick off in fittingly spectacular style with the double wedding of Aidan, Eva, Jenny and Johnny.

The action packed week begins with Aidan Connor confessing his affair with Maria to fiancee Eva on the day of their wedding. Just when it looks as though she has decided to still go ahead with the marriage jilted mistress Maria gatecrashes the wedding in truly jaw dropping style.

What follows is one of the most sensational stunt-filled weddings the cobbles have ever seen.

But the drama is not confined to Aidan and Eva’s nuptials. Things don’t go quite to plan for Jenny and Johnny when Rita’s health takes a turn for the worse. As a concerned Jenny refuses to leave her hospital bedside it looks as though neither of the Connor men are going to manage to tie the knot.

One couple who did get to say ‘I Do’ are the newly married Norris and Mary Cole - this week they take part in the Mr and Mrs Quiz which was behind their decision to get married. They are taken aback when they meet the over enthusiastic organiser of the competition Colin Callen played by Jim Moir. Colin seems to be keen for them to win but is there more to the flamboyant NewsCo boss than meets the eye?

Meanwhile Michelle Connor makes a chilling discovery when she goes to the home of ex boyfriend Will for a drink only to stumble across a drawer full of photos of herself - has she finally discovered the identity of her stalker and can she get out unharmed?

It has been just over a year since ITV announced plans for Coronation Street to join the channel’s other soap Emmerdale in transmitting 6 episodes each week.

In preparation for the increase in episodes new studio space has been created. Construction of an expansion of the outside sets to give more exterior filming opportunities is also well under way and expected to be completed in early 2018, viewers should expect to be able to venture into wider Weatherfield on screen during spring 2018.

Coronation Street Executive producer Kieran Roberts said: “Getting ready to deliver our extra weekly episode has taken our amazing team more than a year of hard work on everything from story-lining to studio building. Now we're thrilled to be launching our extra weekly episode on Wednesday 20 September, at the heart of a truly unmissable week of high drama, high emotion and heartwarming comedy.”

*Facts - the show transmitted twice a week when it started on December 9th 1960

It went to three episodes a week in Oct 1989 before adding a fourth weekly episode in Nov 1996. The addition of a fifth episode was Oct 2002.