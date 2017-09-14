Extras needed for new Star Wars film

Ever wanted to don a Stormtrooper's uniform and throw your weight around the galaxy?

Well, this might be your chance.

An advert on Facebook is inviting Hollywood wannabes to get in touch, and you can apply here.

The post is attracting some major attention, already boasting nearly 9,000 likes.

Applicants should be between 18 and 45 years old, and can be male or female. Good luck if you go for it, and don't forget to let us know if you're successful.