Lancashire Youth Festival of Dance to take place in Lancaster

Around 200 young dancers from 15 dance companies will take to the stage in Lancaster for what promises to be a spectacular festival of dance.

The Dukes, Lancaster and Ludus Dance are joining forces again to host the annual Lancashire Youth Dance Festival, which attracts young dancers from across the north west.

There will be companies from Lancaster to Preston and from Blackpool to Ormskirk performing on Friday, April 21 and Saturday, April 22.

All the dancers have been selected by a panel of dance and theatre professionals for their skills, creativity and energy, to shine a spotlight on emerging dance talent in the region.

Both days the festival will culminate with evening performances that promise to be innovative, varied and exciting, including contemporary and physical theatre to break dance and hip hop.

Alongside the chance to perform their work on a professional stage, the festival also offers young dancers a busy and enjoyable day filled with skill-building workshops and new creative experiences.

Amongst those taking part will be students from Cardinal Newman College, Preston and Ludus Dance,

Tickets are now available for the two 7.30pm festival showcase performances, priced at £6 adults/£4 concessions.

To book, call The Dukes Box Office on 01524 598500 or visit www.dukes-lancaster.org.