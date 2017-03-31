Netflix viewers in the North West prefer a dose of reality

People in the North West lean towards documentaries according to Netflix.

Viewers in the Midlands like a bit of the fantastical - those in cities such as Derby, Birmingham, Nottingham and Coventry watch more fantasy than the rest of the UK with some top titles including Once Upon A Time, Shrek 2, Shadowhunters and Teen Wolf.

Viewers in the North West enjoy a dose of reality, with true-life documentaries like Amanda Knox and Making A Murderer well up the ratings, as are reality series RuPauls’ Drag Race and Hell’s Kitchen.

Viewers in the North-East enjoy a fright night with horror coming out on top compared to elsewhere in the UK with some popular titles including The Vampire Diaries, American Horror Stories and Dexter.

Viewers in Northern Ireland are the most likely UK viewers to get sucked into dramas with titles including Suits, Son of Anarchy and The Good Wife topping the ratings.

Viewers in the South East are more likely to love love, watching series like Gilmore Girls, Gossip Girl and Skins as well as films like Fundamentals of Caring and Angus Thongs and Perfect Snogging.

Viewers in the South have a love of science fiction with titles like The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2, Marvel’s Daredevil, Stranger Things and Doctor Who all at the top of the ratings.

Viewers in Scotland enjoy a laugh - comedies like local hit Still Game are top of the bill, alongside international shows such as Orange Is The New Black and It’s Always.