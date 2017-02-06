Ross muscles in to help children grow

Gentle giant Ross McWilliam has turned a double tragedy in his life into the inspiration to help young people grow.

The former bodybuilder turned children’s author has launched a series of books aimed at developing the confidence of kids going through the transition from primary to secondary education. And Preston-born Ross is hoping “The Amazing Journey of Cuppa” will become a key learning tool in schools across the country.

“With increasing pressures and expectations on our younger generation, I wanted to create a resource that helped young people develop confidence so that they could use this key skill to reach their full potential in life,” he explained.

“Initially, I aimed these books at young teenagers. However, I soon realised that many children were set in their ways in their teens and so I decided to focus my attention on younger children who had yet to pass over the teen threshold and were willing to change.”

Ross, 52, from Fulwood, is a former teacher, events organiser and Preston North End commercial manager. His day job is helping young people reach their full potential and he has used 30 years of experience in education to create the three-book series.

But the motivation came from the heartache of losing both his father and his niece in the space of just three months. “It made me think ‘what’s my legacy?’” he said. “It took me four-and-a-half years to write the books and now they are my legacy. I wanted not only to honour those two key people in my life, but also to help young children growing up.”

The books chart the adventures of a boy called Chris Cupsworth who travels the world in search of the secrets of a confident mindset. Read more at www.cuppajourney.com