Sing & dance along to Elvis’ Jailhouse Rock in Lancaster

There will be a rock and roll theme to the next film screening for people with dementia, their friends and family at The Dukes, Lancaster.

Jailhouse Rock is arguably the best of Elvis Presley’s films and will be shown at the cinema on July 24 at 2pm.

Elvis plays a hot-headed young truck driver who kills a man in a fight and is sent to prison, where he is taught to sing and play guitar. On his release he sets out to break into showbusiness and eventually succeeds, with the help of a pretty record promoter.

This ‘A Life More Ordinary’ daytime film screening is presented in association with AGE UK Lancashire and everyone is welcome.

The event has a relaxed atmosphere with people welcome to move around and come and go as they please and the interval sees Helen Longworth singing Elvis songs accompanied by singer/songwriter and guitarist Jake Dixon, and a dance group with a rock and roll routine.

Tickets £4, carers go free.