Snap super shots of Grand in masterclass

Amateur snappers can get tips from a professional in one of Blackpool’s iconic theatres.

The Grand Theatre is opening its doors to keen photographers to join their resident photographer for a workshop.

Sean Conboy has worked with the Church Street theatre for many years and has had his work feature in the venue’s brochures and international magazines during that time.

The photographic masterclasses, on May 19 and June 13, will help photographers learn the basics or develop already existing skills.

A spokesman for the theatre said: “These sessions are just under five hours and will provide you with the skills needed to photograph beautiful structures and interiors.

“Sean will use his extensive technical experience to advise you how to best capture the perfect shot. You then have the opportunity to take pictures of The Grand’s Grade II* listed interior using Sean’s top tips with your own camera.”

Sean’s career in photography spans more than 30 years .

Sean has won awards for his architectural images, and during recent years he has become involved with both lifestyle and people photography for corporate reports and advertising campaigns.

The spokesman added: “Sean is best known for majestic images of large-scale interiors, as well as drawing the viewer into more intimate spaces with perfectly crafted composition and lighting.”

Sean hails the Grand as a special place to photograph, adding: “The Grand Theatre has one of the finest interiors in the country. The beauty about photographing the Grand Theatre is that there is so much detail- you can always find something new to photograph.

“What is special about these photographic sessions is that people have the opportunity to choose which part of The Grand they wish to photograph - they may even capture something that has never been photographed before.

“I have been lucky enough to photograph all over the world! I still really love coming back to the Grand Theatre in Blackpool - it’s such a stunning building. On these photographic tours you can see for yourself what a joy it is to capture the history and beauty of The Grand in a photograph.”

Call the box office on 01253 743339 to book the course, costing £40.