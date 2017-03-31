Teletubbies celebrate 20th birthday

TV show Teletubbies - which made Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po household names - turns 20 today (Friday, March 31, 2017)

The series, in which the characters say "Eh Oh" and sport antennae on their heads, is now a huge hit, seen by around one billion children in over 100 countries.

But its simple language and child-like movements were initially frowned upon by parents.

The three-year-old boy, Ned Frost, who starred in the very first "tummy screen" film in the debut episode of Teletubbies, is now a 23-year-old medical student, training to become a doctor in Newcastle.

"They were looking for a family riding bikes in London. I was very talkative, was filmed on my bike, and didn't mind the camera," he told the Press Association.

"Friends found out about the episode I was in and it was later used during a paediatrics teaching session to show child development," he said.

Teletubbies

"I was in two more episodes." he added. "And I still ride a bike, all the time."

The original series was created by Anne Wood and Andy Davenport for the BBC, which is airing a new series.

CBeebies Controller Kay Benbow said that it had been a "risk" commissioning the show.

But she added: "It was a risk that paid off and we are very proud of the show's fantastic heritage and its continued success."